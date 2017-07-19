Kristen Bell Was an Adorable Little Kid, and We Have the Photo to Prove It

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jul 18, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Kristen Bell took a break from fangirling over Game of Thrones to ring in her 37th birthday on Tuesday. Along with an adorable throwback photo of her and her dad, Kristen gave her parents, Lorelei and Tom Bell, a sweet shout-out on Instagram. "I am incredibly happy to be alive. I'm grateful for my mum, my dad, and my whole family for supporting me, challenging me, and keeping me grounded. 37 feels quite good 😊," she wrote. Also, doesn't Kristen's dad kind of look like Chevy Chase?