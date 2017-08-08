Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" Suddenly Sounds Sexier When You Watch This Dance Routine

Kyle Hanagami Dance Video to Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You"
Ed Sheeran released his single "Shape of You" earlier this year, and while we love the song a lot, "let's dance to this" was not exactly a thought that crossed our minds — until now. Choreographer Kyle Hanagami shared a video to YouTube showing a group of dancers performing an upbeat, sexy routine to the song, and it might change the way you listen to it from now on.