Kylie Jenner's 20th Birthday Party Included an Ice Sculpture of Her Famous Butt

Kylie Jenner was surrounded by her best girls when she rang in her 20th birthday in LA on Wednesday night. After her boyfriend Travis Scott's concert with Kendrick Lamar, the beauty mogul attended a surprise bash in her honour with her famous family. While Kourtney Kardashian was noticeably absent from the party, Khloé Kardashian brought along her beau Tristan Thompson for the festivities. Aside from posing with her sisters for a photo, Kylie couldn't help but document all the crazy decorations on social media, including an ice sculpture of her infamous booty.

