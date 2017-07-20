You'll Just Barely Be Able to Tell the Difference Between Kylie Jenner and Her Wax Figure

Kylie Jenner turned up at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood on Tuesday night to unveil her wax figure. The racy reality TV star posed for photos on the red carpet with her double wearing a sexy black dress, while the wax figure was done up in a silver gown inspired by Kylie's 2016 Met Gala look — and needless to say, the resemblance was uncanny. The wax figure people really nailed everything about the 19-year-old, from her lips and eyebrows to her signature red carpet pose. It was so accurate that apparently Kylie's family members couldn't even tell the difference; Kylie shared an Instagram photo of herself and the figure wearing Snapchat filters, writing, "I made her FaceTime my whole family . . . fooled everyone." She's the puppy on the left, by the way.



