Try Keeping Up With Kylie and Kendall Jenner's Sweetest Sisterhood Moments

Kylie and Kendall Jenner have spent most of their life in the spotlight. While they often followed in their older sisters' footsteps growing up, they are now breaking new ground with their modelling and beauty careers. Even though they're one year apart (Kendall is older), they pretty much act like twins whenever they're together. From wearing matching outfits to hugging it out on the red carpet, it's clear the Jenner girls share a very special bond.