 Skip Nav
Celebrity News
How Jennifer Lawrence and More Stars Are Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein
Celebrity Couples
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Getting Back Together
British Celebrities
Tom Hiddleston Had Us All Feeling Loki at His Latest Premiere
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Seriously — What Is Up With Kylo Ren's Scar in the New Star Wars Trailer?

Since the full-length trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released, fans of the franchise have been busy analysing any details they can gather about the coming film. One new development, however, has been particularly polarising: Kylo Ren's scar. If you can recall, the aspiring villain — played by Adam Driver — gets slashed in the face with a lightsaber during a battle with Rey at the end of The Force Awakens. Following the facial injury, it seems as though Kylo is mending the scar with some sort of futuristic, metallic plaster that has a slightly scaly appearance.

What's more, several people noticed that a more healed version of the scar is shown toward the end of the trailer, as Kylo extends a hand to someone (possibly Rey). Now, who knows what this could all mean, but it's interesting to see the journey this scar is taking us all on!

Related
The Internet Is Obsessed With the Adorable New Creature in The Last Jedi Trailer
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Star Wars The Last JediStar Wars
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds