Lady Gaga's 2017 American Music Awards Performance
Lady Gaga's Soulful AMAs Performance Is What Dreams Are Made Of
@ladygaga - THE CURE at #AMAs pic.twitter.com/egeoSNEXcl
— HOMETOWN BOY (@FLORYEN97) November 20, 2017
Lady Gaga might have recently experienced a few physical setbacks during her Joanne world tour, but between her exciting engagement to Christian Carino and her killer American Music Awards performance, things are looking up. The Five Foot Two star belted out her hit "The Cure" via satellite from her tour at the ceremony on Sunday night. Between her multiple outfit changes and her incredible performance, Gaga totally killed it! The AMAs also featured performances from fellow female superstars Pink and Kelly Clarkson.