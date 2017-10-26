 Skip Nav
Scary Movies
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
Celebrity Friendships
Selena Gomez Reveals Her True Thoughts About Taylor Swift's New Album
Celebrity Facts
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Lady Gaga Is So Extra While Arriving at the World Series, and We Could Not Love It More

Lady Gaga may be a baseball fan, but no matter what she's doing or where she is, she's still, you know, Gaga. While some people prefer to wear Converse and t-shirts at the ballpark, "The Cure" singer sported her own version of baseball game attire when she watched the LA Dodgers beat the Houston Astros in the final round of the MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night. In addition to her very Marilyn Monroe-esque outfit, Gaga arrived in a snazzy black car, from which she emerged like the goddess that she is. Once inside the stadium, the star enjoyed the game from a private box with her agent boyfriend, Christian Carino. Even at a sporting event in ungodly heat (it was the hottest world series faceoff on record), Gaga knows how to shut. it. down.

Lady Gaga Is So Extra While Arriving at the World Series, and We Could Not Love It More
Lady Gaga Is So Extra While Arriving at the World Series, and We Could Not Love It More
Lady Gaga Is So Extra While Arriving at the World Series, and We Could Not Love It More
Lady Gaga Is So Extra While Arriving at the World Series, and We Could Not Love It More
Lady Gaga Is So Extra While Arriving at the World Series, and We Could Not Love It More
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
World SeriesLady GaGa
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds