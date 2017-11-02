 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga's Epic Edward Scissorhands Costume Needs to Be Seen to Be Believed

Lady Gaga rocked a spot-on Edward Scissorhands costume for Halloween this year, sharing multiple photos of her creepy look to Instagram on Tuesday night. The singer, who is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend and agent, Christian Carino, was done up in the classic Johnny Depp character's signature wild black hair and pale skin, complete with facial scars. While attending a party with her friends, she even ran into a different Depp character, Captain Jack Sparrow. Keep reading to see her epic costume, then check out more of the best celebrity Halloween looks we saw this year.

