 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
25+ Celebrities Who Prove Brits Do It Better on Halloween
The Royals
All the Exciting Things We Can Expect After Harry and Meghan Announce Their Engagement
The Royals
Beatrice and Eugenie Are the Royal Family's Answer to Gigi and Bella Hadid

Lady Gaga Engaged to Christian Carino

Lady Gaga Is Reportedly Engaged to Christian Carino!

Lady Gaga is getting ready to walk down the aisle. The singer is engaged to boyfriend Christian Carino, Us Weekly reports. According to the publication, the CAA talent agent popped the question over the Summer after he asked Gaga's dad for her hand in marriage. The couple first confirmed their romance in February when they were spotted showing PDA ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show. But don't expect these two lovebirds to rush to the altar. Due to the singer's fibromyalgia, they are currently putting their main focus on her health over wedding planning. Congrats to the happy pair!

Image Source: Getty / Stuart C. Wilson
Join the conversation
Christian CarinoCelebrity CouplesLady GaGaCelebrity Engagements
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
World News
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds