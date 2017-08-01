Lady Gaga Fires Back at Dr. Luke After He Subpoenas Her in Kesha Lawsuit

Lady Gaga has no time for Dr. Luke. As part of his ongoing defamation lawsuit against Kesha, the music producer recently subpoenaed Gaga for a deposition for her involvement in the case. "Dr. Luke's counsel served a subpoena on Lady Gaga because she has relevant information regarding, among other things, false statements about Dr. Luke made to her by Kesha," Dr. Luke's lawyer said in a statement. "This motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke's counsel has not been able to obtain, despite repeated request, a deposition date from Lady Gaga." According to TMZ, "The Cure" singer previously submitted her text exchanges with Kesha, but the copy redacted too much content and was unreadable. As a result, Dr. Luke's lawyers wanted Gaga to sit for an interview that could last three hours.

It didn't take long for the singer, who has publicly supported Kesha throughout her sexual assault case, to respond to Dr. Luke's claims. "As Lady Gaga's legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process," her rep said in a statement to Variety. "Dr. Luke's team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga's role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests."