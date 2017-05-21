 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga's Tribute to Sonja Durham May 2017

If You've Ever Lost a Friend, Lady Gaga's Tribute to Her BFF Will Make You Weep

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

If there's one thing we know about Lady Gaga, it's that she has a big heart. On Friday, the singer paid tribute to her best friend, Sonja Durham, who sadly lost her battle to cancer earlier this week. Along with a heartwarming black and white Instagram photo of Sonja and her husband, Andre Dubois, Gaga penned a beautiful note about her late pal. Her message reads as follows:

"Watching one of my best friends in the world show unfathomable courage, strength, and positivity while battling cancer has really changed my life. Thank you Sonja for inspiring me and all of us everyday with your joy. I love you so much it brings tears to my eyes just to think of all the years we've spent together backstage running the show, taking care of each other. You are one of a kind. I'm so proud of you. And you and Andre, your unbreakable beautiful love is what life is all about. You can see it in this photo. Wanted to share this with the world and show them what true beauty looks like. ❤#grigiogirls #sonjadurham @sonjad7777 I love you girl. I love you so much."

Gaga famously wrote "Grigio Girls" off her Joanne album about Sonja, and at Coachella last month, she touched hearts with her "The Edge of Glory" tribute to her.

