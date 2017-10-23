Lady Gaga's New Wax Figure Looks Like It Came From Your Nightmares, and Fans Are Pissed

Image Source: Getty / Walter McBride

Celebrity wax figures are meant to be an exact replica of the star, but sometimes, they don't quite match up to the celebrity they're meant to be modelled after. Such is the case for Lady Gaga, whose wax sculpture was recently unveiled at an art exhibition in Lima, Peru, and suffice to say, it looks nothing like her. And we aren't the only ones who think so. From the hair to the teeth to the complexion, Gaga's Little Monsters could not find one thing that resembled Gaga. "It's a wax sculpture of an alien cockroach that murdered Lady Gaga and is wearing her skin," one Twitter user wrote. Take a look at some of the most outraged Twitter reactions.

How on earth did someone get PAID to professionally make a Lady Gaga wax figure that looks like THIS? 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YHJjCehNtM — Colin Clark (@colinclark1995) October 20, 2017





It's a Wax sculpture of an alien cockroach that murdered Lady Gaga and is wearing her skin. pic.twitter.com/syzVLqaQZE — Natalie Grace Alford (@NatalieGABand) October 20, 2017





currently watching a girl in my class type "lady gaga nightmare wax figure" into google — ASYA (@communistbabe) October 23, 2017





Why does Lady Gaga's new wax fixture look like she needs a Euro for a hostel? 😂 pic.twitter.com/mpnTohic12 — Ryan Collins (@ryancollinshair) October 20, 2017





The Peruvian wax museum after unveiling their new Lady Gaga wax figurepic.twitter.com/PD9Jwd2Y3r — Niurka Marcos Stan (@synewaive) October 20, 2017



