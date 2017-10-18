 Skip Nav
Laura Haddock and Sam Claflin Are Expecting Their Second Child!

Image Source: Getty / John Phillips

Sam Claflin and Laura Haddock are having another baby! The Guardians of the Galaxy actress, who is already mum to a one-year-old son, showed off her growing baby bump when she attended the Birks Jewellery UK Launch Party in London on Monday. Coincidentally, the couple announced their first pregnancy at another big event as well. During the London premiere of Mockingjay — Part 2 in 2015, the two were beaming with joy as Sam rubbed her belly on the red carpet. Congratulations to the happy pair on their exciting news!

Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett

