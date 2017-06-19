 Skip Nav
All Eyes Were on Laura Haddock at Her Premiere, Including Her Husband's
Laura Haddock and Sam Claflin certainly don't hold back on expressing their love on the red carpet but we're pretty sure their latest outing could even rival their wedding album. The smitten pair attended the premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight on Sunday evening and gazed into each others eyes while Laura, who plays Vivian Wembley in the film, channelled some serious Gwyneth Paltrow vibes. It's fair to say that Sam, who shares a son with Laura, had one great Father's Day. The undeniably handsome actor who currently stars in My Cousin Rachel alongside Rachel Weisz, gave a sweet shoutout to his dad on Instagram before he hit the premiere to play fanboy to his talented wife. We simply won't tire of these two!

