Lauren Conrad Gives Birth to a Baby Boy!

Lauren Conrad has given birth to her first child! The fashion designer welcomed son Liam James with husband William Tell on Wednesday, July 5. "We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family," the couple, who wed in September 2014, told People. "Mum, Dad and baby are doing well. We're already in love!" The publication also confirmed that little Liam weighed in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces. Lauren first announced her pregnancy back in January on Instagram, writing, "Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet . . ." We can't wait to get a glimpse of the tiny tot when the time arrives. Congrats to Lauren and William!