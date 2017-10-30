Lauren Conrad's DIY Halloween Costume Gives Cruella de Vil a Run For Her Money

If she doesn't scare you no evil thing will... I'm sharing this years halloween costume on laurenconrad.com today 👻🎃🕷 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

When it comes to Halloween costumes, Lauren Conrad reigns as queen. Not only are her ideas always creative and fun, but she even goes the extra mile and makes all of her getups from scratch. This year, however, Lauren found herself with a little less time on her hands, given that she is now a mother to 3-month-old son Liam, so she opted for a design that was less time-consuming, but still amazing. The fashion designer recently debuted her Cruella de Vil costume on Instagram, and we must say, she totally nailed it. Between the faux fur coat, the red gloves, and her black and white hair, all the details were spot on. If you want to create Lauren's look, check out her blog for more details.