 Skip Nav
Scary Movies
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
We're Already Blown Away by These Celebrity Halloween Costumes
The Royals
This Is What an April Birthday Will Mean For the Royal Baby

Lauren Conrad Halloween Costume 2017

Lauren Conrad's DIY Halloween Costume Gives Cruella de Vil a Run For Her Money

If she doesn't scare you no evil thing will... I'm sharing this years halloween costume on laurenconrad.com today 👻🎃🕷

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

When it comes to Halloween costumes, Lauren Conrad reigns as queen. Not only are her ideas always creative and fun, but she even goes the extra mile and makes all of her getups from scratch. This year, however, Lauren found herself with a little less time on her hands, given that she is now a mother to 3-month-old son Liam, so she opted for a design that was less time-consuming, but still amazing. The fashion designer recently debuted her Cruella de Vil costume on Instagram, and we must say, she totally nailed it. Between the faux fur coat, the red gloves, and her black and white hair, all the details were spot on. If you want to create Lauren's look, check out her blog for more details.

Join the conversation
Halloween Costumes For WomenCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloween CostumesHalloweenLauren Conrad
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
How to Use Facebook's Harry Potter Feature June 2017
Movies
Muggles: You Have to See This Amazing Harry Potter Easter Egg on Facebook RN
by Quinn Keaney
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Viral Videos
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Status in Real Life
Digital Life
How Ridiculous Facebook Statuses Sound When You Read Them Out Loud
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds