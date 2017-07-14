Lea Michele Pays a Beautiful Tribute to Cory Monteith on the Fourth Anniversary of His Death

Hard to believe it's been 4 years... We miss you C... love you more ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kIXoy4s4zK — Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) July 13, 2017

It's been four years since Cory Monteith tragically passed away, but Lea Michele is doing her part to preserve his memory. On Thursday, the actress shared a photo on Twitter of herself holding up a black and white photo of them while wearing Cory's letterman jacket from Glee. "Hard to believe it's been 4 years... We miss you C... love you more ❤️," she wrote. Back in January, Lea, who dated Cory for nearly two years until his death, broke our hearts all over again when she posted a sweet throwback photo of them cuddling together.