Lea Michele's Twitter Picture With Cory Monteith 2017

Lea Michele Pays a Beautiful Tribute to Cory Monteith on the Fourth Anniversary of His Death

It's been four years since Cory Monteith tragically passed away, but Lea Michele is doing her part to preserve his memory. On Thursday, the actress shared a photo on Twitter of herself holding up a black and white photo of them while wearing Cory's letterman jacket from Glee. "Hard to believe it's been 4 years... We miss you C... love you more ❤️," she wrote. Back in January, Lea, who dated Cory for nearly two years until his death, broke our hearts all over again when she posted a sweet throwback photo of them cuddling together.

Celebrity TwitterCelebrity CouplesCory MonteithLea Michele
