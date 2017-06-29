Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Arm-Wrestle a Little Boy While Volunteering

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are usually pretty private about their romance, but they recently blessed us with a very rare, but very sweet joint appearance on Monday when they volunteered at Feeding America's Summer Hunger Awareness event in LA. The couple, who got married in 2014, were all smiles as they served lunch to schoolchildren as part of the initiative, which brings awareness to hunger and the millions of children who rely on school lunches every day. Aside from posing for a few pictures with fellow volunteer Tiffani Thiessen, the parents of daughter Arlo weren't afraid to take off their gloves and have an adorable arm-wrestling match with one of the young boys. Could they be any more perfect together?