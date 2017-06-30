 Skip Nav
​Leighton Meester and Adam Brody​ Say They Dress Up Like Blair and Seth Once a Year
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Talk About Blair and Seth

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are well-known for their beloved shows, The O.C. and Gossip Girl respectively, which makes their marriage a match made in teen-drama heaven. Even though the couple, who share 22-month-old daughter Arlo, usually shies away from talking about their relationship to the media, they made an exception during Feeding America's Summer Hunger Awareness event at Para Los Niños Charter School on Tuesday. They indulged fans a little when they talked about the theory that their characters Seth and Blair — who couldn't be more opposite — ended up together in real life. "Once a year we have a Seth and Blair day — we dress up," Adam joked. "It's good for a laugh." Uh, raise your hand if you wish he wasn't joking. "It doesn't excite us, I think, because we're just human beings," Leighton added. "But it's exciting to us that it's exciting to you. It's cool."

