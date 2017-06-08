 Skip Nav
37 Times Leslie Jones Lost Her Sh*t While Meeting Her Celebrity Idols
37 Times Leslie Jones Lost Her Sh*t While Meeting Her Celebrity Idols

Leslie Jones has a selfie with every celebrity on the planet — or so it seems. If you've been keeping up with the Saturday Night Live star, you know how often Leslie shares behind-the-scenes photos of her epic celebrity encounters. The best part about her star-studded selfies is that they're usually perfectly imperfect. Whether someone's head is half cropped out, or the photo is somewhat blurry, we can't help but admire Leslie's unabashed excitement over meeting her celebrity idols. It also proves Leslie gets starstruck just like the rest of us. Read on to see 30-plus times Leslie took selfies with some of your favourite stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruno Mars, and Jay Z.

Celebrity FriendshipsLeslie JonesCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity TwitterTwitter
