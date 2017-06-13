 Skip Nav
Leslie Jones Has Absolutely Zero Chill During a Hilarious Game of Charades
Leslie Jones Playing Charades on The Tonight Show June 2017

Leslie Jones Has Absolutely Zero Chill During a Hilarious Game of Charades

Leslie Jones brought the fun, as she usually does, when competing in a hilarious game of charades during the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday. The Saturday Night Live actress had absolutely zero chill when she and her partner Demetrius Shipp Jr., who is set to portray the late Tupac in the biopic All Eyez on Me, faced off against the host and Demi Moore. After getting stumped during the first round, Leslie went off on Jimmy saying he rigged the game. "Ya'll got that white telepathy thing going," she joked. Don't worry, she got the last laugh when she and Jimmy impersonated the Hulk during the final round.

Leslie JonesLate Night HighlightsThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonJimmy FallonDemi Moore
