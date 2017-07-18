Leslie Jones Tweets About Game of Thrones Season 7 Premiere
You Haven't Truly Watched Game of Thrones Unless You've Watched It With Leslie Jones's Tweets
Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably aware that the season seven premiere of Game of Thrones went down on Monday night. The show kicked off with a bang and stars had a lot to say about the first episode, especially diehard fan Leslie Jones. The Saturday Night Live star live-tweeted during the entire episode and had thoughts on everything from Ed Sheeran's cameo to the wardrobe on the show. She even got a few ideas for her Emmys outfit. Kristen Bell better watch out, because Leslie is coming for her Game of Thrones crown.