 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Even After All This Time, Sting and Trudie Are Still Smitten With Each Other
Celebrity Couples
Is Fame to Blame For Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Split? Here's What We Know
Finn Jones
Finn Jones Traded the Iron Throne For an Iron Fist — and Has Never Looked Sexier

Liam Gallagher Whatsapp Ricky Quote

Liam Gallagher Thinks A$AP Rocky Is Called WhatsApp Ricky

Liam Gallagher's recent interview with GQ is full of the star's trademark forthrightness, and as you'd expect, that leads to a few giggles along the way. Liam hasn't changed since his Oasis days when it comes to his complete lack of filter, and in the interview he speaks openly about his volatile relationship with brother Noel, as well as discussing Molly, the daughter he's never met due to the difficult relationship he has with her mother ("She's welcome in my world and that, you know what I mean?").

But it's the comments he makes about his other kids' taste in music that really made us laugh. In true embarrassing dad fashion, Liam is not exactly "down with the kids" when it comes to their favourite artists. "My kids f***ing love grime music. Stormzy, Skepta — he seems pretty mad. I like him. They also like that bloke, WhatsApp Ricky. You know, the American geezer, stylish, funny gold teeth." When the interviewer asked if he meant A$AP Rocky, Liam responded, "Oh, yeah, that's the fella. WhatsApp Ricky. That's a better f***ing name anyway."

You have to admit, he has a point.

Image Source: Getty / Matthew Eisman
Join the conversation
British CelebritiesGQ MagazineLiam Gallagher
Join The Conversation
Skincare
This Acid Face Mask Looks Like Blood — but Will Leave You Feeling Like a Newborn
by Tori-Crowther
Ghost in Teen's Selfie
Selfie
A Teen's Selfie Looks Normal Until You Take a Closer Look
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facts about Jodie Whittaker
British Celebrities
by Gemma Cartwright
Jourdan Dunn Sexy Bikini Photos
British Celebrities
17 Times Jourdan Dunn's Bikini Body Had Us Saying "I'm Dunn"
by Lucy Kenny
Are Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik Friends Again?
British Celebrities
Louis Tomlinson Confirms That He and Zayn Malik Are "Mates Again, I Suppose"
by Gemma Cartwright
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds