Liam Gallagher Thinks A$AP Rocky Is Called WhatsApp Ricky

Liam Gallagher's recent interview with GQ is full of the star's trademark forthrightness, and as you'd expect, that leads to a few giggles along the way. Liam hasn't changed since his Oasis days when it comes to his complete lack of filter, and in the interview he speaks openly about his volatile relationship with brother Noel, as well as discussing Molly, the daughter he's never met due to the difficult relationship he has with her mother ("She's welcome in my world and that, you know what I mean?").

But it's the comments he makes about his other kids' taste in music that really made us laugh. In true embarrassing dad fashion, Liam is not exactly "down with the kids" when it comes to their favourite artists. "My kids f***ing love grime music. Stormzy, Skepta — he seems pretty mad. I like him. They also like that bloke, WhatsApp Ricky. You know, the American geezer, stylish, funny gold teeth." When the interviewer asked if he meant A$AP Rocky, Liam responded, "Oh, yeah, that's the fella. WhatsApp Ricky. That's a better f***ing name anyway."

You have to admit, he has a point.