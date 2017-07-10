 Skip Nav
Kick Off Your Week With This Photo of Liam Hemsworth in a Banana Hammock
Liam Hemsworth Wearing Short Shorts July 2017

Kick Off Your Week With This Photo of Liam Hemsworth in a Banana Hammock

Here's to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Liam Hemsworth shared a handful of amazing photos to Instagram on Sunday while showing off his insane physique in a pair of very small swim trunks, and we have to say: the printed banana hammock-style shorts fit Liam quite nicely. "Here's to ice baths and flexing in tiny shorts," the Aussie actor captioned his gallery. While this certainly isn't the first time we've gotten a glimpse of Liam without a shirt on, he's usually stripping out of a wetsuit after a surf session. Hopefully, these new photos will get your week (and Miley Cyrus's) off to a good start.

