Is Liam Payne Married?

Hold Up, Liam Payne Just Referred to Cheryl as His Wife

Liam Payne sent the rumour mill into overdrive on Wednesday when he referred to his girlfriend, Cheryl, as his wife during an interview with SiriusXM. Liam and Cheryl began dating in February 2016 and welcomed their son, Bear, this past March. The former One Direction singer brought up his family on his own when talking to the radio hosts about how much he loves In-N-Out Burger whenever he's in California. "I left my wife and child at home and I was straight out to In-N-Out Burger," he joked. But before everyone freaks out, the two have not tied the knot . . . yet. E! News confirmed that it was just an innocent comment. While the couple could very well decide to get married in the future, they seem pretty happy with just being a family of three right now.

