 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Liam Payne and Niall Horan Had a One Direction Reunion and We Need a Moment
Celebrities
From Delevingnes to Beckhams, Glastonbury Was Simply Star-Studded
Celebrity Couples
Hey Jamie Bell and Kate Mara, You're A-Dior-Able
Celebrities
Glastonbury Was Teeming With Famous Faces This Year

Liam Payne and Niall Horan Reunion at ZPL Birthday Bash 2017

Liam Payne and Niall Horan Had a One Direction Reunion and We Need a Moment

As fate would have it, Liam Payne and Niall Horan had a One Direction reunion when the former bandmates ran into each other at a concert in Indiana. "I'm here at the ZPL Birthday Bash and look who I found," Niall says before revealing Liam standing behind him. Liam, who looks just as excited to see Niall, also recorded their mini reunion on his mobile phone.

Naturally, 1D fans lost their sh*t over seeing the guys together again. It also reignited our hope for a full reunion with all of the original members. Until then, this adorable moment is more than enough to hold us over. Watch Liam and Niall's heartwarming reunion video ahead.

Related
27 Iconic Moments in One Direction History

Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsNiall HoranOne DirectionLiam PayneTwitter
Join The Conversation
British Celebrities
Cheryl and Liam Have Chosen a Name For Their Son
by Gemma Cartwright
Liam Payne and Cheryl Fernandez-Versini at Global Gift Gala
Celebrity Couples
Liam Payne and Cheryl Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple in Paris
by Monica Sisavat
Niall Horan "Slow Hands"
Niall Horan
It's Impossible Not to Love Niall Horan's New Single, "Slow Hands"
by Maggie Pehanick
JK Rowling's Tweet About Harry Potter 20th Anniversary 2017
Celebrity Twitter
J.K. Rowling Sums Up Harry Potter's Legacy on Its 20th Anniversary With 1 Perfect Tweet
by Quinn Keaney
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds