 Skip Nav
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This "Get Low" Choreography Will Make You Dance Till the Sweat Drops Down . . . You Know
Celebrity Interviews
15 Incredible Details Prince Harry Revealed in His Candid New Interview
Celebrity Quotes
Rihanna Gives Advice to a Fan Struggling With Heartbreak, Proves She Has a Heart of Gold
Eye Candy
Wow, Steve Carell Is Looking Like a Fine Silver Fox These Days

Lil Jon "Get Low" Dance Routine

This "Get Low" Choreography Will Make You Dance Till the Sweat Drops Down . . . You Know

Nothing serves up those nostalgic early 2000s vibes quite like a good ol' throwback playlist. An obvious staple on said playlist is Lil Jon's "Get Low," but you'll never dance to the iconic song the same after seeing how the talented performers over at LA's Millennium Dance Complex get down to it.

Following along to killer choreography by Brooklyn Jai, several groups of dancers back, back, back it up and get low all over the dance floor while the song blares over the speakers. Ready to be transported back to the glory days of sweaty school dances and house parties spent screaming about windows and walls? Watch the dance routines above, and you won't be able to resist head-bobbing (and probably booty-shaking) along to the beat.

Join the conversation
Dance VideosViral Videos
Join The Conversation
Dance Videos
We'd Never Expect People to Dance to Keith Urban's "Fighter" Like This, but Here We Are
by Kelsey Garcia
How to Secretly Change Your Relationship Status on Facebook
Tech Dating 101
Update Your Facebook Relationship Status Without Anyone Knowing
by Lisette Mejia
"Flame" Dance Video
Tinashe
You'll Wear Out the Repeat Button on This Dance Video to Tinashe's "Flame"
by Caitlin Hacker
Little French Boy Dancing Video May 2017
Dance Videos
This Little Boy's Insanely Good Dance Moves Will Have Your Jaw on the Damn Floor
by Quinn Keaney
91-Year-Old Gymnast | Video
Age
Meet Johanna Quaas, the 91-Year-Old Gymnast Bending Age Expectations
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds