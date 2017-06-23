This "Get Low" Choreography Will Make You Dance Till the Sweat Drops Down . . . You Know

Nothing serves up those nostalgic early 2000s vibes quite like a good ol' throwback playlist. An obvious staple on said playlist is Lil Jon's "Get Low," but you'll never dance to the iconic song the same after seeing how the talented performers over at LA's Millennium Dance Complex get down to it.

Following along to killer choreography by Brooklyn Jai, several groups of dancers back, back, back it up and get low all over the dance floor while the song blares over the speakers. Ready to be transported back to the glory days of sweaty school dances and house parties spent screaming about windows and walls? Watch the dance routines above, and you won't be able to resist head-bobbing (and probably booty-shaking) along to the beat.