Lili Reinhart Expresses Her Love For Cole Sprouse With the Most Beautiful Message

Cole Sprouse (and his twin brother, Dylan) turned 25 on Friday, and in celebration of his special day, he got a very special shout-out from one of his Riverdale costars. While KJ Apa kept things short, writing "love ya heaps, bro" on Instagram, Cole's onscreen love interest and rumoured real-life girlfriend, Lili Reinhart, took things a bit further. She shared a sweet photo of Cole walking on a trail, writing, "To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life. Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here's to many more 🌙" The adorable pair have yet to officially confirm their romance, but they kind of don't need to after this.

Lili ReinhartCole SprouseRiverdaleCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity Couples
