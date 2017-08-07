Lili Reinhart Expresses Her Love For Cole Sprouse With the Most Beautiful Message

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Cole Sprouse (and his twin brother, Dylan) turned 25 on Friday, and in celebration of his special day, he got a very special shout-out from one of his Riverdale costars. While KJ Apa kept things short, writing "love ya heaps, bro" on Instagram, Cole's onscreen love interest and rumoured real-life girlfriend, Lili Reinhart, took things a bit further. She shared a sweet photo of Cole walking on a trail, writing, "To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life. Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here's to many more 🌙" The adorable pair have yet to officially confirm their romance, but they kind of don't need to after this.