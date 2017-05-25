 Skip Nav
13 Times We Wanted to Third Wheel With Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
Harry Styles Stops His Concert to Honour the Victims of the Manchester Attack
29 Celebrity Duos Who Actually Used to Live Together
Riverdale is full of gorgeous eye candy, but we've also developed girl crushes on the show's leading ladies Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes. Aside from being wise beyond their years, we can't help but feel like they would be superfun to hang out with. The actresses, best known for their roles as Betty and Veronica respectively, are constantly showing off their sweet bond on and off set. Whether they're snapping fun pictures on set or they're working the red carpet, we are growing more obsessed with their incredible friendship. Their comic book characters may be part of an intricate love triangle with Archie, but in real life, the two couldn't be closer.

