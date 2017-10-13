Linkin Park Pays Tribute to Chester Bennington by Releasing Their Carpool Karaoke Episode

Linkin Park Carpool Karaoke With Chester Bennington
Chester Bennington committed suicide in July, but his memory still lives on through his loved ones. On Thursday, Linkin Park paid tribute to their bandmate by posting the 24-minute Carpool Karaoke: The Series episode they filmed with him a week before his death. Not only does the band sing some of their biggest hits alongside comedian Ken Jeong, but there is also a sweet moment at the 8:05 mark when Chester gushes about his kids and how he hopes "they find something they are passionate about." Watch the video above.