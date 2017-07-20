 Skip Nav
Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Is "Shocked and Heartbroken" by Chester Bennington's Death
Linkin Park Statement About Chester Bennington's Death

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Is "Shocked and Heartbroken" by Chester Bennington's Death

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by suicide at age 41 on Thursday morning, leaving behind wife Talinda Ann Bentley, his six children, and plenty of friends and family. One of them is fellow bandmate Mike Shinoda, who confirmed the devastating news on Twitter shortly after. "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one," he wrote.

Mike founded Linkin Park in 1996 and produced and cowrote much of the band's music. Their most recent album, One More Light, was released in May, and the band was set to go on a world tour on July 27.

We will update this post with further information as it becomes available.

