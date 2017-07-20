Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Is "Shocked and Heartbroken" by Chester Bennington's Death

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by suicide at age 41 on Thursday morning, leaving behind wife Talinda Ann Bentley, his six children, and plenty of friends and family. One of them is fellow bandmate Mike Shinoda, who confirmed the devastating news on Twitter shortly after. "Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one," he wrote.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

Mike founded Linkin Park in 1996 and produced and cowrote much of the band's music. Their most recent album, One More Light, was released in May, and the band was set to go on a world tour on July 27.

