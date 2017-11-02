 Skip Nav
It's Happening! Beyoncé Has Officially Joined The Lion King Reboot

On Nov. 1, Disney officially announced the full cast for the Lion King reboot, and yes, Beyoncé will be playing the role of Nala. You may be of the opinion that no one will ever be able to top the original 1994 animated film which starred Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, Jeremy Irons, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Matthew Broderick, but the newest lineup is quite impressive, to say the least. Keep reading to see which other actors have already signed on to star alongside Queen Bey, and check out all the other important details.

Donald Glover as Simba
Beyoncé as Nala
James Earl Jones as Mufasa
Seth Rogen as Pumbaa
Billy Eichner as Timon
John Oliver as Zazu
Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar
Alfre Woodard as Sarabi
