Kit Harington, Eminem, and Oprah Audition For The Lion King in This SNL Skit

Earlier this month, Disney announced the full cast of its 2019 Lion King reboot, and fans were shook by all of the familiar faces, including Beyoncé and Donald Glover, who will be starring in the live-action film as Nala and Simba, respectively. Saturday Night Live spoofed the casting news with a mock screen test of all of the other famous celebrities who tried out but didn't land a role in the movie, including Oprah as Rafiki, LL Cool J as Pumbaa, and Kit Harington as Simba. Watch the funny skit above to see what the film would look like with those stars instead.