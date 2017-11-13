 Skip Nav
British Celebrities
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Have a Whole Host of Heart-Warming Moments
Kristofer Hivju
Khal Drogo — Err, Jason Momoa — Just Reunited With His Game of Thrones Family
Christmas
The Christmas Adverts Are Finally Here, and It's Time to Choose a Favourite

Lion King Auditions SNL Skit Video

Kit Harington, Eminem, and Oprah Audition For The Lion King in This SNL Skit

Earlier this month, Disney announced the full cast of its 2019 Lion King reboot, and fans were shook by all of the familiar faces, including Beyoncé and Donald Glover, who will be starring in the live-action film as Nala and Simba, respectively. Saturday Night Live spoofed the casting news with a mock screen test of all of the other famous celebrities who tried out but didn't land a role in the movie, including Oprah as Rafiki, LL Cool J as Pumbaa, and Kit Harington as Simba. Watch the funny skit above to see what the film would look like with those stars instead.
Join the conversation
Tiffany HaddishThe Lion KingViral VideosSaturday Night Live
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Will Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Find the Panda in This Drawing
Digital Life
People Are Losing Their Damn Minds Trying to Find the Panda in This Photo
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Block Facebook Posts Without Unfriending
Tech Tips
Unfollow a Friend on Facebook Without Them Knowing
by Kristy Ellington
Find Egg Flower Drawing | Bloom & Wild
Digital Life
Can You Crack This Easter Egg Hunt?
by Lucy Kenny
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds