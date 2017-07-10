 Skip Nav
Little Boy Interviewing Tom Holland and Zendaya Video

Tom Holland Gives a Mini Spider-Man Advice on Asking Out Zendaya

We are eating up every moment from Zendaya and Tom Holland's press trip for Spider-Man: Homecoming, but their latest interview definitely takes the cake. During a junket for the Marvel superhero film, the costars sat down with a precious mini Spider-Man, and it's just too much for us to handle. Not only does the little boy, whose name is Liam, look so cute in his costume, but we can't get over how sweet the actors are as they interact with him. Plus, Tom gives Liam some excellent advice on how to ask out Zendaya on a date. Swoon! See the overwhelmingly adorable video above.

