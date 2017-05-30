 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Channing Tatum and Adam Driver's Logan Lucky Looks Like Ocean's Eleven on Speed
Star Wars The Last Jedi
8 Glorious Spoilers We Just Learned About Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Royals
24 Timeless Photos of Princess Diana
Couples
We've Lost Count of Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black's Adorable Moments

Logan Lucky Movie Trailer

Channing Tatum and Adam Driver's Logan Lucky Looks Like Ocean's Eleven on Speed

Steven Soderbergh just can't get enough of a good heist film. The Ocean's Eleven director has teamed up with Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, and Daniel Craig for Logan Lucky, which follows dim-witted brothers Jimmy (Tatum) and Clyde (Driver) as they try to pull off an elaborate robbery during the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race. With the help of Mellie (Riley Keough) and Joe Bang (Craig, whose cackling, maniacal platinum-blond character is about as far from James Bond as you can get), they just might be able to get away with it. Logan Lucky hits cinemas on Aug. 25.

Join the conversation
Adam DriverMoviesMovie TrailersChanning TatumDaniel Craig
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Alien Covenant
The Bleak, Bloody Ending of Alien: Covenant
by Ryan Roschke
My Cousin Rachel Trailer
British Celebrities
Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin's New Period Drama Is Darker Than You'd Expect
by Gemma Cartwright
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Detail About Kylo Ren's Ashes
J.J. Abrams
We All Missed This 1 Detail From Star Wars: The Force Awakens
by Maggie Pehanick
British Celebrities
24 Photos That Prove Daniel Craig Isn't as Grumpy as You Think
by Gemma Cartwright
It Remake Trailer 2017
Bill Skarsgard
The It Remake Looks So F*cking Scary, You Guys
by Maggie Pehanick
Get Out Alternate Ending
Get Out
Get Out's Alternate Ending Will Make You So F*cking Angry
by Maggie Pehanick
Thor: Ragnarok Trailer
Thor 3
Thor Loses His Hammer (and His Hair) in the Ragnarok Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
Daniel Craig as James Bond Pictures
Daniel Craig
The Sexiest Photos of Daniel Craig as James Bond
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Magic Mike Live Dancers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show | Video
Magic Mike
Ellen DeGeneres's Mom Could Not Be More Excited About the Magic Mike Live Strippers
by Maggie Pehanick
Adam Driver Quotes About Carrie Fisher's Death January 2017
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Adam Driver Says Star Wars Costar Carrie Fisher "Burns Very Bright"
by Quinn Keaney
Lena Dunham Covers Vogue's February 2014 Issue | Picture
Vogue
Vogue Crowns Lena Dunham "The New Queen of Comedy"
by Justin Fenner
Bond Is Back! Daniel Craig Looks Fierce in the Spectre Posters
Spectre
Bond Is Back! Daniel Craig Looks Fierce in the Spectre Posters
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds