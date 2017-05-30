Channing Tatum and Adam Driver's Logan Lucky Looks Like Ocean's Eleven on Speed

Steven Soderbergh just can't get enough of a good heist film. The Ocean's Eleven director has teamed up with Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, and Daniel Craig for Logan Lucky, which follows dim-witted brothers Jimmy (Tatum) and Clyde (Driver) as they try to pull off an elaborate robbery during the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race. With the help of Mellie (Riley Keough) and Joe Bang (Craig, whose cackling, maniacal platinum-blond character is about as far from James Bond as you can get), they just might be able to get away with it. Logan Lucky hits cinemas on Aug. 25.