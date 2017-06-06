 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
7 Powerful Tributes Inspired by the Recent London Attacks
British Celebrities
Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin's New Period Drama Is Darker Than You'd Expect
The Royals
The Final, Chilling Moments Leading Up to Princess Diana's Tragic Death
Sky TV
James Corden Is Bringing The Late Late Show to London, and the Guest List Is Epic
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 8  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
7 Powerful Tributes Inspired by the Recent London Attacks

On June 3, citizens in London were devastated by yet another terrorist attack, this time on London Bridge and at nearby Borough Market, which left 7 people dead and nearly 50 people injured. It was the third attack in the UK in the past three months, and Theresa May is calling on the United Kingdom to come together to put an end to extremism and terrorism. "Enough is enough," the Prime Minister said in a speech the following day. "We must come together, we must pull together, and united we will take on and defeat our enemies." The tragedy has since inspired powerful artwork around the world that echos the prime minster's statements. See them all ahead.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
World NewsDigital LifeInstagramSocial MediaArt
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
World News
The UK Has Voted to Leave the European Union
by Brinton Parker
Asghar Farhadi Academy Awards Speech 2017
Oscars
How This Iranian Director Delivered a Powerful Oscars Speech Even Though He Wasn't There
by Brinton Parker
Man Interrupted Wedding to Propose to Girlfriend
Wedding Guests
This "Nightmare" Wedding Story Has the Internet Outraged For Good Reason
by Terry Carter
Woman Denied a Second Job Interview After Asking About Pay
World News
WTF: A Woman Was Denied a Second Job Interview For Asking This Question
by Terry Carter
How to Use Your Phone Less
iPhone
I Took These 12 Steps to Kick My Phone Habit, and You Can Too
by Elle Taylor
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds