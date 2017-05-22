 Skip Nav
Lorde Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Lorde Wins For the Most Creative Billboard Music Awards Performance

Lorde brought the club to the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night — the karaoke club, that is. The singer, who's back in the spotlight thanks to her upcoming album, Melodrama, performed "Green Light" for the crowd. Though her performance didn't require any theatrics (looking at you, Nicki Minaj), she earned a standing ovation from quite a few A-listers in the audience!

