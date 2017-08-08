 Skip Nav
37 Mini-Freakouts You Had Watching This Week's Earth-Shattering Game of Thrones
Lorde Singing "Bloody Mother Fucking Asshole" Cover

Here's Lorde Singing "Bloody Mother F*cking Assh*le," Because We All Need It

On Friday, Lorde performed at Osheaga, a star-studded music festival that sweeps through Montreal. In addition to most likely performing some of the best songs from her exquisite new album, Melodrama, the New Zealand songstress also took a moment to whip out a pretty badass cover. As it started to rain — which only serves to heighten to magic of it all, in my opinion — Lorde sang Martha Wainwright's "Bloody Mother F*cking Assh*le." If you couldn't tell from the title, the song is pretty exceptional in its own right. As an added bonus, it also appeared on the soundtrack for Big Little Lies, which had critics and viewers alike raving earlier this year. Listen above to confirm what we now know to be true: Lorde was born to cover this one.

