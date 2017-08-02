Louis Tomlinson Confirms That He and Zayn Malik Are "Mates Again, I Suppose"

In a radio appearance this week, Louis Tomlinson confirmed that he and Zayn Malik have been back in touch with each other following a falling out after Zayn left One Direction. The former bandmates didn't hold back on the passive-aggressive tweets after Zayn's departure, but it seems that time heals all wounds. Louis told Sirius XM's Andy Cohen that he'd been in touch with Zayn and talked it out and that they'd "cleared the air". "We're mates again, I suppose," Louis went on to say, explaining that it took time and that now the pair are able to be adults about the situation.

It seems the reconciliation was spurred on by Louis's mother, Johannah, who sadly passed away at the end of last year after suffering from leukaemia. Louis told The Sun's Dan Wootton that his mum told him, "You've got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life's too f*cking short". Judging by these latest comments, it sounds like the singer took his mum's advice and made that call.