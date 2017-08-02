 Skip Nav
American Horror Story
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult So Far
British Celebrities
17 Times Jourdan Dunn's Bikini Body Had Us Saying "I'm Dunn"
Celebrity Friendships
The Mysterious and Dramatic End to Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Friendship

Are Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik Friends Again?

Louis Tomlinson Confirms That He and Zayn Malik Are "Mates Again, I Suppose"

In a radio appearance this week, Louis Tomlinson confirmed that he and Zayn Malik have been back in touch with each other following a falling out after Zayn left One Direction. The former bandmates didn't hold back on the passive-aggressive tweets after Zayn's departure, but it seems that time heals all wounds. Louis told Sirius XM's Andy Cohen that he'd been in touch with Zayn and talked it out and that they'd "cleared the air". "We're mates again, I suppose," Louis went on to say, explaining that it took time and that now the pair are able to be adults about the situation.

It seems the reconciliation was spurred on by Louis's mother, Johannah, who sadly passed away at the end of last year after suffering from leukaemia. Louis told The Sun's Dan Wootton that his mum told him, "You've got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life's too f*cking short". Judging by these latest comments, it sounds like the singer took his mum's advice and made that call.

Image Source: Getty / C Flanigan
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsBritish CelebritiesLouis TomlinsonZayn MalikOne Direction
Join The Conversation
Baby Names
52 Roarsome Baby Names For a Leo
by Elle Taylor
Photos of Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford
British Celebrities
Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford Have Been Perfect Partners For Over 30 Years
by Gemma Cartwright
Zayn Malik Talks About Mental Health
Eating Disorders
Zayn Malik Gets Real About His Mental Health Struggles
by Taylor Wing
Chronic Illness Tattoo Ideas
Health
by Tori-Crowther
How Did FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson Meet?
British Celebrities
Did Sienna Miller Introduce Robert Pattinson to FKA Twigs?
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds