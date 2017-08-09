 Skip Nav
Lorde
93 Stars Whose Real Names Will Surprise You
Diplo
Diplo Asked Rihanna What She Thought of His Music, and Her Response Is Legendary
Celebrity Friendships
Brienne of Tarth and Arya Stark's Friendship Is Even Sweeter in Real Life

Lucille Ball Amazon Movie Details

A Movie About the Legendary Life of Lucille Ball Is in the Works, and It Already Has Its Star

Image Source: Everett Collection

Lucille Ball is one of the most legendary actresses from Hollywood's golden era. Not only was she a pioneer for independent women to carve their own career paths and not take no for an answer, but she was also an insanely talented actress whose show, I Love Lucy, is still beloved to this day. It should come as no surprise, then, that a biopic about her life and career is in the works at Amazon. While we've always been apprehensive about movies surrounding Lucy (she's so iconic that it's almost best to leave her story alone), we're actually pretty excited for this one. Not only is the authorised project, titled Lucy and Desi, being produced by Lucille and Desi Arnaz's children, Lucie and Desi Jr., but it already has its star! Keep reading to see everything we know about the biopic so far.

The Story

The film will focus on Ball's life and career, including her tumultuous marriage to Arnaz and her rise to fame through I Love Lucy.

The Cast

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cate Blanchett is in talks to take on the lead role of Ball. There's been no word yet on who will play Arnaz, but Deadline is reporting that Javier Bardem's name has been thrown into the mix. The story will also feature I Love Lucy characters Fred and Ethel, who were originally played by William Frawley and Vivian Vance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt

The Production Team

Aaron Sorkin, who has previously written screenplays for movies like The Social Network and Moneyball, as well as TV shows like The Newsroom, is behind the script. Escape Artists production company with Todd Black is also attached to the project, with Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch producing.

The Release Date

No word yet on when the biopic will premiere, but fingers crossed we won't have to wait too long!

Join the conversation
I Love LucyAmazonMoviesCate Blanchett
Join The Conversation
Kit Harington
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Are Just as Cute Together in Real Life
by Laura Marie Meyers
Glen Campbell Dead
Glen Campbell
Country Music Legend Glen Campbell Has Died
by Monica Sisavat
British Stars in Marvel and DC Comic Book Movies
British Celebrities
You Won't Believe How Many Brits Have Starred in Comic Book Movies
by Gemma Cartwright
Cate Blanchett Lip-Syncing at Drag Show February 2017
LGBTQ
Watch Cate Blanchett Slay a Lip Sync of "You Don't Own Me" at a Stonewall Inn Drag Show
by Quinn Keaney
Healing Crystal Dildos
Sexual Health
Healing Crystal Dildos Are Here to Make Your Vagina a Magical Place
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds