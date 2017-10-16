 Skip Nav
Kit Harington Can Still "Remember Vividly" the First Time He Met Emilia Clarke
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged!
20 of the Most "Holy F*ck, I'm Scared" Films on Netflix

Luke Evans, Usher, and James Corden Riff-Off Video

Stop What You're Doing, and Let Luke Evans Serenade You With His Sexy Voice

Luke Evans may have played Gaston in Beauty and the Beast, but his sexy voice will make you melt like a candlestick. During The Late Late Show on Thursday, the Welsh actor joined Usher and host James Corden for a "sexy male vocalist" riff-off, emphasis on sexy. While Usher and James definitely hit all of the right notes during their numbers, it was Luke that really stole the show with his cover of Foreigner's "I Want To Know What Love Is." Seriously, his high notes will leave you gasping for air. If you need us, we'll just we watching this steamy video with the AC blasting.

The Late Late Show With James CordenLate Night HighlightsLuke EvansJames CordenUsher
