Luna Realises Just How Legendary Her Father Is by Watching His Sesame Street Video

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Luna Stephens has some pretty rad parents. On Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen shared a video of her 1-year-old daughter watching dad John Legend on Sesame Street for the first time, and it's too precious for words. "When John first posted this video to Instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was," she wrote. "She was sick and couldn't go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is." Not only does Luna let out a heart-melting giggle as she waves to the iPad, but she even says "Dada" at the end. We all know that Luna is precious no matter what she's doing, but this is just too much. Catch the original video below.

One day Luna will be very excited by who daddy hung out with today

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

