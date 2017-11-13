Stars Brought Their A Game to the MTV EMA Awards

On Sunday night, celebrities hit the red carpet for the annual MTV EMAs, which were held in London. During the evening, Eminem tugged at heartstrings with a moving performance of "Walk on Water," while Rita Ora surprised everyone with her unusual red carpet outfit. Other guests included Camila Cabello, who won the Best Pop award, Shawn Mendes, who scooped three awards, and Zara Larsson, who was recognised as the Best Swedish Act. Read on to see all the stylish arrivals.