The Royals
40+ Photos of Prince Charles With His Furry and Feathered Friends
British Celebrities
Rita Ora Wore a Dressing Gown to the EMAs, Because of Course She Did
Humour
11 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation
Stars Brought Their A Game to the MTV EMA Awards

On Sunday night, celebrities hit the red carpet for the annual MTV EMAs, which were held in London. During the evening, Eminem tugged at heartstrings with a moving performance of "Walk on Water," while Rita Ora surprised everyone with her unusual red carpet outfit. Other guests included Camila Cabello, who won the Best Pop award, Shawn Mendes, who scooped three awards, and Zara Larsson, who was recognised as the Best Swedish Act. Read on to see all the stylish arrivals.

Camila Cabello
Stormzy
Demi Lovato
Clean Bandit
Liam Payne
Lana Del Rey
Kesha
Natalie Dormer
James Bay
Natalie Emmanuel
Charli XCX
Zara Larsson
Shawn Mendes
30 Seconds to Mars
Hailey Baldwin
Rita Ora
Ella Eyre
Pixie Lott
Sofia Reyes
Leomie Anderson and Lancey Foux
Talia Storm
Maya Jama
Anne Marie
Dizzie Rascal
Julia Michaels
Laura Whitmore
Madison Beer
Jedward
Lali Esposito
Nisrina Sbia
David Guetta
