Mac Miller Thanks Ariana Grande For "Loving Me So Good" on Her Birthday

A post shared by Mac Miller (@larryfisherman) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:44pm PDT

Ariana Grande rang in her 24th on Monday, and her boyfriend Mac Miller wasted no time showering her with birthday love. Along with a silly black-and-white photo of the two in Paris, the 25-year-old rapper penned an adoring message for his other half. "Happy Birthday to this adorable pure soul who has reminded me what being happy feels like," he wrote. "Thank you for loving me so good. I think it's supposed to be 'so well' but I don't care. I love you and can't wait for all of the adventures." Ariana and Mac have been dating since August 2016 and Ariana recently sparked engagement rumours when she wore a diamond sparkler on her ring finger. While nothing has officially been confirmed yet, it's also worth noting that Ariana and Mac never actually confirmed their relationship, either.