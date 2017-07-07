 Skip Nav
Macklemore Gives His 100-Year-Old Grandma the Day of a Lifetime in "Glorious" Music Video
Macklemore "Glorious" Music Video

We're calling it: Macklemore's new music video will be the best thing you'll see all week. The rapper and dad surprised his grandmother, Helen, on her 100th birthday and filmed their epic day together as the video for his new single "Glorious" featuring Skylar Grey. Macklemore promises the two can do whatever the birthday girl wants, and over the course of their time together, they egg a house, sing karaoke, and ride scooters around a supermarket — he even buys Helen a fresh new pair of Yeezys and hires a stripper for her and her girlfriends. We certainly aspire to be this fun at 100.

MacklemoreMusic VideosMusic
