7 Photos That Prove Macklemore's 100-Year-Old Grandma Is Cooler Than You'll Ever Be
7 Photos That Prove Macklemore's 100-Year-Old Grandma Is Cooler Than You'll Ever Be

Macklemore recently dropped his music video for "Glorious," and while we're big fans of the rapper, it was his grandmother Helen who stole the show. Between her adorable antics and young-at-heart spirit, we can only hope we're as cool as she is when we're 100. Luckily, Macklemore often pays tribute to her on Instagram with cute photos of them together, and we've rounded them up for your viewing pleasure.

