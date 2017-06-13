 Skip Nav
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Made in Chelsea's Binky and JP Welcome Their First Child
Netflix
See the Orange Is the New Black Cast Out of Their Jumpsuits
Celebrity Feuds
Katy Perry Changes the Lyrics to "Swish Swish" After Forgiving Taylor Swift
Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles Is Pregnant With Her First Child — See Her Growing Baby Bump!

Made in Chelsea's Binky Has Had Her Baby

Made in Chelsea's Binky and JP Welcome Their First Child

Baby Binks is here! Made in Chelsea stars Alexandra "Binky" Felstead and Josh "JP" Patterson welcomed their first child this week. Josh shared the happy news of her arrival on Instagram on Monday night with a cute picture of him holding his daughter's hand, captioning it "I'M A DADDY". They'd already revealed during Binky's pregnancy that they were expecting a girl.

IM A DADDY 🙌🏼

A post shared by Josh Patterson (@joshuapatterson_jp) on

Those wanting to know more about the first Made in Chelsea baby won't have to wait too long. We had an inkling when Binky announced that she was leaving the E4 show that a spin-off may have been in the works, and that was confirmed earlier this month. Binky took to Instagram to share news of a new show launching soon, which will follow her and Josh as they become new parents. According to Hello! this will consist of two one-hour specials, filmed before and after the birth.

Love this photo so much ❤️ Had the most magical time in Cornwall just being the two of us. I'm so excited for you guys to see what Josh, Scrumble & I have been getting up to in preparation for our impending arrival 👶🏻... And you will be able to see it all on our new show that's coming VERY soon on E4!! 🙌🏽 I will give you more details as soon as I know, but very thrilled that we've been given this opportunity. I hope you watch and enjoy following our story. It's brilliant fun making it! 😆 lots of love xxx

A post shared by Binky Felstead (@binkyfelstead) on

We don't have news of a name for the little one yet, but no doubt it won't be long before an announcement is made.

Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
Join the conversation
British CelebritiesCelebrity NewsBinky FelsteadMade In ChelseaCelebrity Pregnancies
Join The Conversation
British Celebrities
14 Made in Chelsea Stars Whose Bodies Are Honed in the Gym
by Florie Mwanza
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen at the 2015 Oscars
Oscars
Leonardo DiCaprio Has Never Done This With Any Other Girlfriend But Gisele Bündchen
by Monica Sisavat
27 Reasons to Date a British Man
British Celebrities
27 Reasons You Should Date a British Man
by Gemma Cartwright
Orange Is the New Black Season 6 Details
Netflix
Orange Is the New Black: Here's What You Should Know About Season 6
by Quinn Keaney
Victoria Beckham OBE 2017
Celebrity News
Victoria Beckham to Be Awarded an OBE For Her Contribution to Fashion and Charity Work
by Tori-Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds