 Skip Nav
American Horror Story
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult So Far
The Royals
Photographic Evidence That Prince William Looks Better in Uniform
Jennifer Garner
We Would Love to Know What Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's Mum Are Laughing About
View on One Page
Start Slideshow
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The Stars of Made in Chelsea: Where Are They Now?

The current crop of Made in Chelsea stars have returned to our TV screens with their Ibiza special, but what about the cast members of old? If you're wondering what Spencer Matthews, Millie Mackintosh, Hugo Taylor, Lucy Watson, Andy Jordan, and more are up to, all you need to do is read through! Then discover how to live the MIC life in London, or take our retro Made in Chelsea love match quiz.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Made In ChelseaTV
Join The Conversation
Mindhunter
5 Exciting Details About Netflix's New Serial Killer Thriller, Mindhunter
by Quinn Keaney
American Horror Story Cult Pictures
American Horror Story Cult
Emma Roberts Joins the AHS: Cult Cast With a Razor-Sharp Entrance
by Ryan Roschke
Who Will Emma Roberts Play on American Horror Story Cult?
American Horror Story Cult
Who Will Emma Roberts Play on American Horror Story? Our Predictions
by Ryan Roschke
Instagram Accounts of Made in Chelsea Stars
British Celebrities
The Definitive Ranking of Made in Chelsea Cast Members on Instagram
by Christina Najjar
Jorah's Letter to Daenerys in Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
HBO Dropped a Subtle Hint About Who Daenerys Will End Up With on Game of Thrones
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds