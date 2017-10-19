 Skip Nav
Maisie Williams Took Her Boyfriend to the Q Awards and It Was Completely Adorable
Maisie Williams Took Her Boyfriend to the Q Awards and It Was Completely Adorable

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams was on fine form on Wednesday night when she hit the red carpet at the Q Awards at the Roundhouse in London. As well as posing up a storm in her striped Kenzo two-piece, she also cuddled up to her date, boyfriend Ollie Jackson, on the steps of the venue. Ollie's only recently begun accompanying Maisie to events (he was also her date to the Game of Thrones season 7 premiere in July) but the pair have been sharing cute photos on Instagram for much longer. They met in school, and though Ollie's not famous, he's definitely got the hang of posing perfectly with his number one girl. Here's hoping this isn't the last we've seen of this adorable pair!

